England relief after Archer detour avoids 'disaster'

Cautious England grind way through opening day

Jofra Archer's quick trip home between Tests that breached strict bio-security regulations was a narrowly averted "disaster" that could have cost England cricket "tens of millions of pounds".

England's director of cricket Ashley Giles laid out the implications of the fast bowler's indiscretion that cost him a spot in the second Test against the West Indies and could yet see him face further disciplinary action.

Archer – and the person he met with at his home – have both tested negative for COVID-19 but the fast bowler faces a five-day stint in solitary confinement and further coronavirus testing.

"This could have been a disaster. A small act, the ripple effect this could have had through the whole summer, could have cost us tens of millions of pounds," Giles said.

"Hopefully we can look back on it and Jofra can learn from it.

"But the potential knock-on effect I don't think he could have totally understood.

"We made it clear what we expected and of what the protocols mean but maybe he did not quite understand what the consequences could be.

"We know Jofra went home and, look, it's not great. Under normal circumstances the act of going to your house in between matches is absolutely normal and acceptable.

"But clearly there's a lot of work, a lot of money gone into setting up this bio-secure environment.

"With the help of the Government and the opposition as well, this series was set up under these protocols and we have to abide by them.

"Jofra was fully aware of what the circumstances were."

The incident is a timely reminder for Australia of the seriousness of the bio-security protocols, and how quickly a small breach could bring the whole summer crashing down.

Cricket Australia yesterday announced an expanded 26-player preliminary squad for a mooted ODI and T20 tour of England in September, and has been liasing closely with the England and Wales Cricket Board ahead of the home international summer headlined by the Border-Gavaskar Test series with India.

CA Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Oliver has been in constant dialogue with his counterparts at the ECB about how they have managed the complex and evolving challenges of staging international cricket in the time of the coronavirus.

That briefing is understood to have included details of Archer's indiscretion and how it was managed.

"The ECB have been brilliant at engaging with us about their plans and what they're experiencing currently in running the Test series with the West Indies, and they're also scheduled to have Pakistan and Ireland before us," Oliver said on Thursday, before Archer's breach was revealed.

"There's no doubt learnings will be taken from that and we're in regular discussion with them and how that's evolving.

"They should be commended on getting international cricket up and running and I've got a degree of confidence in what they're able to produce there.

"They're focused in on international cricket and a couple of venues in particular which is an interesting learning.

"We're hopeful, we're optimistic but there are some complexities in (Australia's potential) tour that we still need to work through and we're doing that as quickly as we can to try and give everyone some certainty."

If the tour does proceed, the Australians would not need to self-isolate on arrival in England under that government's health directives, but they do face quarantine on their return home, be that either directly from the UK or via the Indian Premier League which is expected to fill the void once the T20 World Cup is officially rescheduled.

"We obviously take the quarantine requirements very seriously and it's important we understand that fully before a decision on the tour is made," Oliver said.

"For elite athletes generally the ability to train and stay fit and keep ticking over is an important factor but the health and safety of the players and staff and the public health component is most critical.

"Quarantine arrangements are not in place, they're not confirmed but they do exist in terms of general international travel so that's something that we're working through but it is a consideration."

While Archer will spend five days locked in his hotel room, England are yet to decide on what further disciplinary action the bowler will face.

"There will be a disciplinary process to go through," said Giles, the former England spinner.

"That's ongoing. That's an employment matter and we'll settle that in good time.

"Jofra has demonstrated how sorry he is, but it's clearly very disappointing for the whole group.

"He's a young man and young men make mistakes, and he's just got to learn from them."

England coach Chris Silverwood said the squad would rally around the 25-year-old who was born in Barbados.

"We're speaking to Jofra a lot. The guys will rally round, make sure he's doing alright, phone him, deliver his meals, so we've got all sorts to be doing," Silverwood said.

"I've got a feeling he's probably learnt a lot in the past 24 hours. It is something that will be spelt out to him as well.

"There's ongoing conversations and I'll be speaking to Ashley."

In a statement released on Thursday, Archer said: "I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger.

"I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble. It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry."

England closed day one of the second Test at Old Trafford on 3-207 after being sent in to bat by the West Indies.