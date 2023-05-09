Men's Ashes 2023

Archer out of IPL, returns to UK ahead of Ashes

Jofra Archer's availability for the Ashes is again in doubt, with the England pace bowler to miss the rest of the Indian Premier League and return home

AAP

9 May 2023, 05:47 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo