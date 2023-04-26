Men's Ashes 2023

England quick Archer has fresh round of elbow surgery

The pace spearhead reportedly had a minor operation in Belgium after missing several games for the Mumbai Indians, but has returned to action ahead of the Ashes

PA

26 April 2023, 08:42 AM AEST

