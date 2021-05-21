Vodafone Ashes 2021-22

Archer hopes to save Ashes chances with elbow surgery

England's pace ace Jofra Archer will have surgery on his troublesome right elbow in a bid to be fit for the T20 World Cup and next summer's Ashes blockbuster

PA

21 May 2021, 10:47 AM AEST

