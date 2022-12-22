Archer set for England ODI return

Jofra Archer is set to make his long-awaited England comeback in the new year after returning to the squad for January's one-day series in South Africa

The pace bowler, who burst on to the scene in stunning fashion in 2019 and played a key role in that summer's World Cup triumph, has not played international cricket since March 2021 due to injury.

The 27-year-old suffered a sequence of elbow problems, requiring two operations, and then saw his return to action fall apart when he sustained a stress fracture of the lower back in May

But he has worked closely with the England and Wales Cricket Board's medical team throughout his lengthy rehabilitation and joined up with the Lions squad during November's training camp

He bowled nine overs against the senior England team during their warm-up match in Abu Dhabi, hitting a good pace and raising hopes that he was close to full fitness.