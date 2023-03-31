IPL 2023

Archer to rely on IPL for Ashes preparation, no red-ball cricket

Despite more than two years without playing Test cricket, England quick Jofra Archer is unlikely to feature in any red-ball matches before the Ashes

Reuters

31 March 2023, 09:14 PM AEST

