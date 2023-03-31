Archer to rely on IPL for Ashes preparation, no red-ball cricket

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is unlikely to play any red-ball matches before the home Ashes series against Australia, Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace says.

Archer, who picked up 22 wickets for England in the 2019 Ashes, has not played a Test since February 2021 due to elbow and back injuries.

The 27-year-old quick made his comeback in late January after 17 months out in the South African SA20 league, as well as a handful of ODIs and T20Is for England.

He will feature for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 competition but will not play for Sussex in the County Championship.

"All things being equal, he will go straight into the Ashes off the back of the IPL," Farbrace told reporters on Thursday.

Archer took 6-40 in an ODI against South Africa on February 1 // Getty

"Their plan is that between IPL games he will then bowl some longer spells to get his overs up and make sure he is match-ready.

"I know there will be a lot of people saying he should play at least two four-day games to be ready for a Test match, but the preparation and the work the medical teams do around these players is exceptional."

England last won the Ashes in 2015 and suffered a 4-0 drubbing in Australia in the last series.

The first Ashes Test will be held at Edgbaston from June 16.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval