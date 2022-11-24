Men's Ashes 2023

Archer sends Ashes warning with blistering return

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer took a small step towards next year's Ashes, ramping up the pace with England's Test squad at a warm-up game in the UAE

24 November 2022, 10:52 AM AEST

