Injury forces Archer out of IPL, Sri Lanka tour

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was Thursday ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League season due to a stress fracture in his right elbow.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the 24-year-old underwent further scans on his injured right elbow on Wednesday, which confirmed a low grade stress fracture.

"He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series," the ECB statement said.

Inside the rooms as Smith struck at Lord's

Archer, who made his international debut last year, played just one Test during England's recent tour of South Africa.

England, who beat South Africa 3-1 in the four-match series, are due to play two Tests against Sri Lanka in March.

More to come.