Botha returns to Strikers as coaching assistant

Almost eight years after he stood down as South Australia's captain, Johan Botha will return to Adelaide Oval as an assistant coach with the Strikers for KFC BBL|12.

Botha, the former South Africa off-spinner turned T20 journeyman, will join head coach Jason Gillespie's panel with a focus on bowling, fielding and tactics.

Few boast greater experience and exposure with T20 franchises around the world than the 40-year-old who, following his departure from SA and the Strikers (who he also captained), turned out for rival BBL outfits Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

He played his last professional game for the Hurricanes in 2021.

Before then he was also a regular in the Indian Premier League as a player for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders as well as stints in the Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League where he went on to coach Guyana Amazon Warriors (2018), Multan Sultans (2019) and Islamabad United (2021) respectively.

Botha has also retained a presence in Adelaide after being replaced as Redbacks skipper by incumbent Travis Head in 2015.

He has worked as a coaching assistant with the SA Scorpions women's team, at the Darren Lehmann Academy and the prestigious St Peters College private school where he is currently Head of Cricket.

"I have so many fantastic memories from Adelaide Oval and can’t wait to get to work with Jason Gillespie and the other Strikers support staff," Botha said today.

"The squad has great potential coming off a really strong season last summer and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together in BBL|12."

Botha, who played five Tests and 118 limited-overs internationals for South Africa between 2005 and 2012, is renowned as a fierce competitor and a fanatical fitness advocate whose post-cricket career ambition was to become a professional ultra-distance trail runner.

He skippered the Proteas in 10 one-day internationals, leading a team that included heavyweight performers the likes of AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, Mark Boucher and Hashim Amla.

Botha will take over some of the duties previously overseen by ex-Australia all-rounder Cameron White, who has joined the coaching staff of Sydney Sixers.

"Johan has an incredible cricket mind having played in every format and various leagues across the globe,” Gillespie said.

"A man of his experience will be such an asset for our players and us as a collective coaching group.

"I can’t wait to work with him this summer."

The Strikers, who won their sole title to date in BBL|07, secured several key signings for the coming season with the retention of Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan supplemented by the tournament's all-time leading runs scorer Chris Lynn and New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.