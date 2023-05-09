Marsh Sheffield Shield 2023-24

Former Test spinner not offered state contract

Victorian spinner Jon Holland, who played four Tests for Australia, has been cut from the state's squad for the 2023-24 season following the emergence of Todd Murphy

Jack Paynter

9 May 2023, 04:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

