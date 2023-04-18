Stars secure coach Batty for two more seasons

Melbourne Stars have re-signed head coach Jonathan Batty for the next two Big Bash seasons, ensuring the English mentor will remain with the club until at least the end of Weber WBBL|10.

Batty joined the club ahead of WBBL|08 and steered a young Stars squad missing captain Meg Lanning to sixth position on the table, with five wins from 11 matches.

QUICK SINGLE Mooney, Stokes win Wisden cricketer of the year gongs

Lanning and Batty recently joined forces at the Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League, with a side that also featured recent Stars internationals Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues making the inaugural final.

"I'm thrilled to have signed as Melbourne Stars head coach for a further two seasons of the WBBL," Batty said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my experience with the Stars for WBBL|08, and can't wait to link up with the team again and build on the progress that we made last season."

QUICK SINGLE 'Chuffed' Cheatle eager to make most of Aus A chance

While Lanning missed last season due to personal reasons as she took an extended break from the game, the Australian captain has since signed a new three-year deal with the Stars.

The Stars have already got Aussie allrounder Kim Garth on the books for the upcoming summer alongside rising star Tess Flintoff and Australian under-19 captain Rhys McKenna.

"I was also fortunate enough to work with Meg Lanning over the past few weeks at the WPL, and it's going to be great to see her back in a Stars jersey," Batty said.

"The young squad has huge amounts of talent and potential, which was evident for much of the previous campaign."

The contracting embargo for WBBL|09 is yet to be lifted, with confirmation on the signing period expected in the coming weeks.

The Stars had already secured Lanning’s signature prior to the end of the last contracting period, with the Aussie superstar hungry to return to the Big Bash after her season away.

QUICK SINGLE Champion skipper Lanning re-signs with Stars

Despite having conquered the international stage, Lanning and the Stars are yet to lift the WBBL trophy, and the right-hander said that was a major reason behind her decision to recommit to the club.

"I've been lucky enough to enjoy a lot of team success in my career but I haven't enjoyed the ultimate success in the WBBL yet so that is a huge motivating factor for me," Lanning said.

"Despite not making finals last year, to see this young, exciting group grow as the tournament wore on was excellent to see.

"This team has huge potential, and I can't wait for WBBL|09 to roll around."