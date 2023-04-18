Stars secure coach Batty for two more seasons

English coach Jonathan Batty will remain in charge at the Melbourne Stars for at least the next two WBBL seasons as he and skipper Meg Lanning eye long-awaited silverware

Laura Jolly

18 April 2023, 05:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

