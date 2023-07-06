Men's Ashes 2023

Bairstow urged to use Lord's controversy as fuel at home

England’s promoted No.5 Jonny Bairstow has been told to use the controversy of Lord’s as fuel for success in his home Test at Headingley

Louis Cameron in Leeds

6 July 2023, 11:42 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

