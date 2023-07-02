Men's Ashes 2023

High drama as Bairstow given out after Carey throw

Jonny Bairstow was given out stumped in extraordinary fashion after Alex Carey's quick thinking caught him out of his ground

Louis Cameron at Lord's

2 July 2023, 09:47 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

