High drama as Bairstow given out after Carey throw

Extraordinary Bairstow run out ignites final day of Ashes epic

An Ashes controversy kicked up on the final day of the second Test after Jonny Bairstow was given out in bizarre circumstances, prompting an exchange of words between the two side's captains and boos ringing out around the normally genteel Lord's.

Bairstow, on 10 and shaping as a crucial figure in England's fourth-innings pursuit of 371, ducked under a harmless bouncer from Cameron Green. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately underarmed the ball at the stumps as the batter inadvertently wandered out of his crease.

Bairstow was out of his ground when the ball hit the stumps // Channel Nine

The decision was referred to the third umpire Marais Erasmus, who wasted little time in giving him out.

"People are going to be unhappy about it, but it's the right decision," former Australia captain Mark Taylor said on Sky Sports.

Bairstow clearly disagreed, sharing his thoughts with the Australians grouped in their celebratory huddle, while non-striker Ben Stokes, England's skipper, had words with his counterpart Pat Cummins.

Stuart Broad, who replaced Bairstow at the crease, was then involved in a number of tense exchanges, including one with Alex Carey picked up by the stump microphone.

England captain Stokes exchanges words with Australia skipper Cummins // Getty

"You'll forever be remembered for that," said Broad, before calling the dismissal "literally the worst thing I've seen in cricket."

Broad argued the point further with Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner as the players walked off for lunch.

Security then intervened following an exchange between an MCC member and Usman Khawaja while the Australians were walking through the Long Room on the way to their changerooms.

Khawaja chats to an MCC member in the Long Room as the players come off for lunch // Channel Nine

"I've never seen scenes like that, particularly in the Long Room, never mind all the way around the ground," ex-England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan said.

"There's a huge sense of frustration, but I can't understand why. There's complete naivety around what's happened with Jonny Bairstow's dismissal. He was out stumped."

Stokes falls short of Headingley heroics with blazing 155

The Laws of Cricket would appear to suggest Erasmus, as he did the previous evening with a decision over a contentious Mitchell Starc catch, made the right call.

Those rules state that the ball becomes dead when it is "settled in the hands of the wicketkeeper or bowler". Given Carey threw the ball immediately after he caught it, the ball did not appear to be "settled".

"England have nothing to complain about, it was a dozy bit of cricket from Jonny Bairstow," former England captain Michael Atherton told Sky.

The Lord's crowd, which had created a subdued atmosphere for this Test compared to the hostile, Barmy Army-led crowd at Edgbaston, suddenly found its voice.

"Same-old Aussies, always cheating," came the chant, as the jeering continued for the rest of the opening session.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: en Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood