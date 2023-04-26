Men's Ashes 2023

Bairstow fires on return after 241-day absence

Jonny Bairstow shrugged off the rust, falling just short of a century, on his return via Yorkshire's second XI, with a meeting with Marnus Labuschagne looming next week

PA

26 April 2023, 10:13 AM AEST

