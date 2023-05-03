New deal crowns golden summer for Buckingham

Following a breakout summer that earned him career-best figures while representing Australia A and now a stint in England's county system, South Australia quick Jordan Buckingham has signed to remain with the Redbacks for at least the next three years.

Since leaving Victoria after being offered an SA rookie contract for the 2020-21 season, Buckingham has become an integral member of the 'fast-bowling cartel' assembled by Redbacks coach Jason Gillespie and soon to be overseen by his newly appointed assistant, ex-Test seamer Ryan Harris.

It was partly Harris's appointment as men's team bowling coach that convinced Buckingham to ignore overtures from elsewhere and commit long-term to SA where he made his first-class debut in the final match of the 2021-22 Marsh Sheffield Shield season.

"When I heard that was a signing, I was really happy because a man of his calibre obviously will have a lot of experience and knowledge to pass down," Buckingham said today of Harris' recruitment to the Redbacks coaching staff.

"So, I'll be definitely picking his brain a fair bit and look forward to him getting into town (next month)."

The 23-year-old claimed 15 wickets (at 31) from his five Shield appearances, and was added to the Australia A squad for last month's two-match tour to New Zealand when Western Australia swing bowler Joel Paris withdrew due to injury.

He formed part of a seven-pronged Redbacks seam attack – also featuring Brendan Doggett, Wes Agar, Spencer Johnson, Nathan McAndrew, David Grant and Harry Conway – that Gillespie has identified as a key element of his strategy to re-establish SA as a force in men's domestic cricket.

SA announced last month that Johnson had signed a three-year deal to remain in Adelaide having been sounded out for a move to Queensland where he plays in the KFC BBL for Brisbane Heat.

The 'squad mentality' applied to the deployment of fast bowlers meant Buckingham was overlooked for the final Shield game of the season against New South Wales, but his red-ball form was impressive enough to earn him a call-up for Australia A.

Buckingham was the stand-out bowler in his sole appearance of that series, snaring a career-high 6-58 against New Zealand A in the first innings of the second match at Lincoln and taking the new ball in the second innings when Agar was unable to bowl.

Super six for Buckingham as Aussies take control

In addition to being his first senior representative game, it was Buckingham's maiden outing with the English-manufactured Dukes ball but he will gain further experience with it during his short stint with Northamptonshire where he has signed as a replacement for injured Test squad member Lance Morris.

"I am looking forward to bowling in the conditions and learning from a few experienced guys over there," he said.

“It will be good to have a different experience, see how they go about it compared to how we go about it with the Dukes ball as well and hopefully put my name forward."

Buckingham took part in his first training session with Northants after arriving in the UK this week and will be available for three County Championship fixtures before returning to Adelaide to begin pre-season training with the Redbacks.

Last month, he was awarded the Barry 'Nugget' Rees Award – an annual prize presented to the men's player 'who displays passion for South Australia and South Australian cricket, humility, honesty and integrity, teamwork and respect for the game' – for the second consecutive season.

He was also added to Adelaide Strikers list during BBL|12 as a replacement player while skipper Travis Head and keeper Alex Carey were on international duties, though he did not play a game.

"SACA gave me the opportunity a few years back that my home state didn't so, so to re-sign for three more years is just excellent," Buckingham said today.

Short undone by Buckingham's boundary brilliance

"Adelaide is home now, I absolutely love it here.

"It’s a great place to live, great place to play cricket and great people.

"I think the group is in a great position at the moment, we've got a really good mix of senior players and youth coming through.

"I’m still on a massive learning curve, so everything that happens for me is a bonus.

"To be involved in the Big Bash, it was certainly a bit of an eye opener being around the big crowds and the Aussie A tour was really nice – you don’t expect to go into a game and get six wickets.

"It was good to be amongst the set up more importantly and be around some pretty experienced guys and learn from their craft."

The Redbacks are expected to announce their men's contract list for 2023-24 later this week.