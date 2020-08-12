Teen batting hero stood down after double ton

One of the heroes of a record-breaking partnership in English county cricket this week has been stood down after breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Kent batsman Jordan Cox will miss the county's match against Middlesex starting this weekend after he posed for a photograph with a group of young fans after their match against Sussex.

QUICK SINGLE New rule halts record-breaking partnership

Cox, 19, scored 238 not out against Sussex and shared an unbeaten 423-run stand with Jack Leaning (220 not out), the highest ever partnership by a Kent pairing.

Despite there clearly being no malice in Cox's actions, Kent's Director of Cricket Paul Downton said posing for a photograph with fans breached social distancing protocols.

"It is unfortunate for Jordan that on the back of an outstanding performance, our team medical protocols were breached," Downton said.

"We take these protocols very seriously and Jordan has no choice but to go into self-isolation."

Cox will need to return a negative COVID-19 test before he can return to the squad.

Cox scored his maiden first-class hundred against Sussex // Getty

"I am very sorry that this has happened," he said.

"I fully understand the consequences, and I want to apologise to everyone.

"I'm gutted to be missing the next match and feel like I have let the team down."

Cox posted his maiden first-class century against Sussex in just his fifth match, with he and Leaning breaking several records during their 95 overs together at the crease.

SCORECARD: Kent v Sussex in Canterbury

"It's a dream come true and I am really happy," Cox said on Sunday of reaching three figures for the first time.

"I was a bit nervous, everyone is a bit nervous when they walk out, but I said to myself, 'it's a good wicket, play good shots and you will get the rewards'.

"I was absolutely chuffed to get my first 100. I had dreamed of it but I never thought it would come this early."

The 423-run stand between Cox and Leaning could have been more if not for a new rule that has been introduced for this season that caps each team's first innings at 120 overs.

Leaning (right) and Cox shared a record stand // Getty

With the county season delayed by four months due to COVID-19, the regular County Championship has been replaced by a shortened red-ball competition, the Bob Willis Trophy.

Because players had barely any pre-season training before the competition began, several restrictions have been implemented to reduce the risk of injury, particularly for fast bowlers.

The number of overs per day has been reduced to 90 from 96, while teams can only bat for a maximum of 120 overs in their first innings.

Despite the restrictions, matches are still able to carry first-class status as they feature 11 players per side and are played over three or more days.