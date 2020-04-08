ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2019

Buttler 'amazed' by auction price for World Cup shirt

World Cup hero raises vital funds for hospitals in London as England’s players discuss importance of investment in grassroots cricket

AFP

8 April 2020, 12:48 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo