England v West Indies Tests - Men's

Buttler wins support as coach praises 'passionate' Broad

England coach Chris Silverwood discusses the form of Jos Buttler and Joe Denly as well as the comments of Stuart Broad

Martin Smith

14 July 2020, 09:59 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo