Buttler 'changing the game' as England eye bigger challenges

England thump Australia in dominant T20 display

Jos Buttler is "changing the game" but England captain Eoin Morgan insists his side are not favourites in the T20 World Cup, despite their eight-wicket trouncing of Australia overnight.

Buttler's unbeaten 71 from 32 balls was a brutal attack on Australia's bowlers, battering the Aussie's net run-rate and making their final two Super 12 games must-win affairs.

Buttler's assault included 23 runs over long-on, including three sixes that were all measured on the broadcast as travelling more than 90 metres each.

"I think he's certainly one of our players – there are a few of them, that are at the forefront of change in the game," Morgan said after the match.

"He's one of the best players in the game but yet he's still trying to improve his game and get better against every single bowler that he faces.

"It's not just targeting bowlers that might suit him, it's every bowler.

Jos Buttler slammed five sixes in an extraordinary innings // Getty

"When you've got guys that are at the forefront of change within the game and like positive change, taking-the-game-forward type stuff, it says a lot about the guy.

"He's obviously one of the best players in the world, and when he comes off like today, it's very difficult to stop him."

Buttler and Bairstow – who hit two sixes in his unbeaten 16 off 11 balls in finishing off Australia - are both striking above 150 for the tournament, and England are now all-but assured to progress out of their Super 12's group to the semi-finals, two points clear of Australia and South Africa with two matches to play.

Saturday night's effort to chase down 125 with 50 balls to spare was a significant statement and marked Australia's biggest loss in Twenty20 history in terms of balls remaining.

QUICK SINGLE Buttler, Woakes star as England pulverise Aussies

But it wasn't even England's biggest win of the tournament, after rolling West Indies for 55 last week and hauling it in inside 8.2 overs.

Chris Woakes (2-23) and Chris Jordan (3-17) were both brilliant with the ball, while England's depth of options was highlighted by the fact Moeen Ali wasn't even used.

"The matchups at the time didn't suit," Morgan said of his decision to hold Moeen back. "They do suit for some of the Australian players, but they were already dismissed."

With David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell all dismissed for single-figure scores, and Marcus Stoinis without scoring, Australia had slumped to 4-21 after 37 balls of the match.

Chris Woakes took two wickets and a terrific catch in the Powerplay // Getty

Morgan insists bigger challenges will lay ahead for his side, with their next two matches to be played in Sharjah, a venue the England captain expects "we'll probably be taken more out of our comfort zone than we have here".

England are also yet to bat first in the tournament, with chasing teams having now won 12 of 14 games in the Super 12 stage.

"We've spoken about (batting first), what might change, if anything," Morgan said. "The thing I liked about the way that we played today was conditions didn't change, dew didn't come in.

"We continued to try and play our way and not try and pace our run unless we get pegged back, still try and come hard, and guys did that.

Pakistan are also undefeated in the other group, while India have played just one game – they meet New Zealand in the early hours of Monday AEDT – but were labelled favourites by Morgan before a ball was bowled in the UAE.

"I still think that's the case," Morgan said.

"Obviously chasing in all three games has its advantages. The way that the bowlers have bowled has been outstanding.

"The favourites in the tournament have only played one game.

"You can't just judge one team on one particular game. So they probably have a lot more to show as conditions probably get tougher."

Buttler leaps to avoid landing on Smith // Getty

What could well play into England's hands is if scores get higher in the finals as Morgan expects.

England are scoring at 9.01 runs per over, while Afghanistan are the only other team motoring along at above eight.

"With the semi-finals and finals being in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, you'd probably foresee the average scores being between 160 and 170, maybe a little bit higher depending if the dew comes in."

– with AAP

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets)

Nov 4 v Bangladesh in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports.

Click here for the full 2021 ICC T20 World Cup schedule

Click here for the full squads for all 16 teams

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia