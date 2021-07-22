Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Aussie T20 stars ready to get busy in Bangladesh bubble

With a 4-1 hiding from the West Indies fresh in their mind, Australia's T20 squad are unfazed by far stricter living conditions when the side shifts to Bangladesh next week for another five-game series

cricket.com.au

22 July 2021, 06:04 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo