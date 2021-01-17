Hoff's second series five-for a twist in the tail

Hazlewood leads Aussie attack with Gabba five-wicket haul

It's remarkable that in a Test series where ball has consistently prevailed over bat, Josh Hazlewood stands as the only member from either bowling group to have landed a five-wicket haul.

After his return of 5-57 at the Gabba today – which initially seemed destined to set Australia on a path for potential victory, but ultimately saved them from a measure of embarrassment – he can now claim two such milestones that book-end his Vodafone Series campaign.

But his first could hardly be more different from his second.

In India's now infamous second innings of the opening Test at Adelaide, Hazlewood enjoyed one of those rare and magical spells during which every delivery he sent down seemed destined to claim a wicket, and one in six actually did.

Hazlewood's 5-8 from five overs sent India to their lowest-ever Test total (36) despite them fielding their most potent batting line-up of the campaign, given it was skipper Virat Kohli's sole appearance before he returned home on paternity leave.

The 30-year-old's haul today from almost five times that workload saw him account for India's next-best batter Cheteshwar Pujara for the second time in as many innings as well as Rishabh Pant, India's top-scorer in their gallant last-day salvage job at the SCG a week earlier.

However, Hazlewood and his four fellow quicks, along with record-breaking spinner Nathan Lyon, then came up against a pair of novice Test cricketers, neither of whom could claim a Test batting average before today, and met some of their toughest resistance of the summer.

India fast bowler Shardul Thakur (in his second Test) and 21-year-old debutant Washington Sundar withstood Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green and Lyon for two-and-a-half hours in a seventh-wicket stand that yielded 123 runs and changed the complexion of the Test.

When the pair were thrust together, India were 6-186 and trailing by almost 200 runs but by the time they were eventually separated the difference had been whittled to 60 and Hazlewood admits the mood among the Australia team was starting to darken.

"There's a little bit of frustration sometimes when you think six-down and you're well on your way to knocking them over," he said at day's end, with Australia 0-21 in their second innings and leading by 54 runs with two days remaining.

"Credit to them, we missed our mark a little bit in that period when we were probably a touch full or a touch short and with a bit of width here and there, so we just let them off the hook a bit and didn't build pressure the way we wanted to.

"We'll have a look at that in the second dig."

That frustration was compounded by the apparent lack of credentials India's lower-order brought to the battle, before their inexperience gave way to insolence and the rookie pair each posted rousing half-centuries.

Sundar can lay claim to being a batter of some renown having started his first-class career at age 17 as an opener, but his only two innings in Australia since arriving here as part of India's limited-overs squad for the Dettol Series brought scores of 7 and 7 in brief T20I outings.

The reason he was kept on for the Vodafone Tests that followed was reportedly the similarity of his bowling style to that of Lyon, which meant he became a valuable training asset for senior members of the touring party.

Thakur had reached 50 in six of his 83 prior first-class innings, but a career average of barely 16 indicated he was hardly in allrounder territory.

And he admitted at day's end the spell produced by Starc immediately after tea today was the fastest he had experienced in more than eight years of senior cricket.

Yet the same attack that sent back India's entire first-string batting line-up without a double-digit score alongside their celebrated names in Adelaide could not find or exploit any chink in the armour of two Test newbies.

That was despite bombarding the pair with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries which they withstood until Cummins finally got a full ball past Thakur's attempted off-drive and tilted back his off stump.

"It's hard to put a finger on exactly what happened at Adelaide," Hazlewood conceded today.

"You don't see it every day, and we haven't seen it again in this series.

"But tailenders these days, there's not much difference between a (number) seven and eight and they put a lot of work into their batting, not just the Indian team but every team around the world.

"Eights, nines and even tens sometimes are really hard to get out, so you've just got to treat them like a top-order batter unless they have a real specific weakness.

"But we'll probably go back to our normal stuff in the second innings and see how that goes."

That "normal stuff" is likely to be the relentless lines and lengths that put paid to India's top-order specialists Pujara (25), stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (37), Mayank Agarwal (38) and Pant (23) before the true strength of the tourists' batting was unleashed.

Hazlewood attributed Australia's inability to separate the seventh-wicket pair throughout 36 overs this afternoon partly to the state of the Gabba pitch which had threatened to crack and deteriorate but, instead, played truly for most of day three.

Australia remain hopeful that deterioration will happen by the final session tomorrow when, having hopefully posted a sizeable score at a fast rate, they will look to declare and give the bowling group four sessions (weather permitting) to take the final 10 wickets needed to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

To achieve that, Hazlewood believes the bowlers will need to exercise the sort of patience that was preached before play began this morning but seemed to be wearing thin as the bouncer barrage heated up in the final session.

"At the start of the day we spoke about taking all day, to be really patient and stick to our guns and if it took all day then fair enough," Hazlewood said about today's bowling strategy.

"But here at the Gabba, the bounce is so consistent even tailenders can hit the ball and score runs if you pitch it up.

"I think the short ball is probably the best way to get the tail out to be honest, and if not (directly) then setting them up for the full ball.

"If you're just bowling full it is probably one of the pitches where tailenders can score runs in front or behind the wicket.

"So I think bouncers not only help the scoreboard, but they bring about the wickets as well."

Except on those rare afternoons like today, when they don't.

