Hazlewood sets sights on T20 World Cup

Josh Hazlewood wants to use his longest stint of white-ball cricket to push his way into Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad after missing last year's ODI World Cup.

Hazlewood made a successful return for Australia on Sunday night against India, taking 1-55 to be the best of the pacemen in his first ODI in 14 months.

The beanpole quick has not played a T20 for Australia since ICC World T20 in 2016, but wants to break into this year's squad.

QUICK SINGLE Henriques' maximum impact puts Stars in the shade

He can also help his chances in his KFC Big Bash return this weekend with the Sydney Sixers, after going at just 4.6 runs an over in his first two matches in magenta this summer.

Hazlewood has not played 10 straight white-ball internationals without a Test in between since 2016, but the Aussies have 12 in the next two-and-a-half months and up to another 15 this year before the World Cup after a brief Bangladesh Test tour.

"You don't often get that period of white-ball cricket in a row," Hazlewood told AAP.

"I want to try and get back in the team and cement myself in there. It's been a while since those periods.

"But it absolutely helps (playing chunks of white-ball cricket). You get in the rhythm of playing that format. Whether it's one-day or T20, it's a lot different to Test cricket."

Hazlewood was ranked as one of the world's best white-ball bowlers two years ago, and was Australia's top wicket-taker in 2017 in ODI cricket.

QUICK SINGLE BBL finals race: The run home for each club

But he was injured late in the 2018-19 summer, and was controversially overlooked for last year's 50-over World Cup in England.

"A couple of years ago, I was really entrenched in the team," he said.

"I guess through resting after a Test series and not playing one-day series, you give other people opportunities.

"Then it's hard to force your way back in sometimes. It's certainly a goal (to play in the World Cup)."

QUICK SINGLE Tendulkar, Walsh sign on for Bushfire Cricket Bash

Australia, however, have put more focus on this year's T20 World Cup than previous editions of the tournament, as they go in the hunt of the only major trophy to elude them.

All three of their frontline quicks – Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc – were taken on last week's tour of India, with Kane Richardson also a T20 incumbent.

"There are still some tight turnarounds and, when you bust yourself playing Tests, it's sometimes very easy to say, 'I'll miss this series and get ready for the next one'," Hazlewood said.

"But the next one is after another Test series and then it's just a flow-on effect that keeps happening."