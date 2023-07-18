Men's Ashes 2023

Hazlewood confident body can hold for back-to-back Tests

Fresh from an extended layoff following the Lord’s Test, Josh Hazlewood is confident his body can hold up for back-to-back Tests to conclude the Ashes

AAP

18 July 2023, 10:48 AM AEST

