Hazlewood confident body can hold for back-to-back Tests

Josh Hazlewood has set his sights on playing the last two Ashes Tests, confident his body can play through a tight turnaround for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

Hazlewood is expected to return to Australia's side for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with Scott Boland the man likely to miss out.

Under an injury cloud before the start of this series after missing the World Test Championship final, Hazlewood bowled through the first two Test wins without issue before being put on the ice for the loss at Headingley.

However a bigger challenge now awaits.

While a series of side and Achilles injuries limited Hazlewood to four Tests in two years before this series, the other notable aspect has been his lack of back-to-back matches.

The right-arm quick has not played a Test on a short turnaround since the end of the 2020-21 summer against India.

That is the reality that will await him after Manchester, with only three days scheduled between the end of Old Trafford and Lord's.

But Hazlewood is confident it will not be an issue for him.

"Missing Headingley, the reason was probably to set me up for the last two games," Hazlewood said.

"I know they're back-to-back but we haven't bowled a lot of overs. Hopefully with that work behind me now, I'm in a better position than I was a month ago.

"That sort of puts me in a good place to hopefully get through those last two games and play my role and do what I usually do."

England's aggressive batting has meant Australia's quicks have bowled an average of 105.4 overs between them into the series, compared to the hosts' workload of 144.

Old Trafford will bring back good memories for the seamer, having taken 6-88 for the match in 2019 to help Australia retain the Ashes.

A similar chance awaits in this Test, with a victory enough to secure Australia their first series win in England since 2001.

Hazlewood said he had been happy with how he bowled on return from the long layoff of injuries, having taken eight wickets at 32.5 in the first two Tests.

"I have felt pretty good. I was probably a little bit underdone for that World Test Championship and then got ready for the first game," Hazlewood said.

"I didn't seem too rusty when I was out there in the middle. Once you get that big day of workload underneath you, you feel a lot better for the run.

"I felt better and better as I was going along. Hopefully after that little break, I'll be coming out firing again."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood