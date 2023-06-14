Hazlewood fully fit for favoured English conditions

Breaking away Ashes drought a chance to 'define this era'

Having declared himself ready to roll for Friday's Ashes opener at Edgbaston, Josh Hazlewood admits he would be disappointed not to make Australia's starting XI but perhaps not as miffed as he was when overlooked for the corresponding Test four years ago.

Hazlewood was a late withdrawal from Australia's squad for their successful tilt at the World Test Championship title last week, with selectors taking a conservative approach to his recovery from a recent side injury and instead preferring fellow seamer Michael Neser.

But the 32-year-old bowled a lengthy spell at top pace on day five at The Oval while his teammates were celebrating their win over India, and will undergo another strenuous session at Edgbaston later today as Australia hone their plans for the initial skirmish against England.

Should Hazlewood be passed fit for what would be just his third Test in the past 15 months, it will then be up to selectors as to whether he gets the nod ahead of WTC Final hero Scott Boland for a pace-bowling attack that seems set to be led by skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

It's a similar scenario to Edgbaston 2019 when Hazlewood was overlooked for one of the first times in his then five-year Test career (save for injury absences) as selectors opted for rival quicks Peter Siddle and James Pattinson to partner Cummins in Australia's three-pronged pace outfit.

Hazlewood acknowledges he was annoyed to be passed over for that match which Australia ended up winning by 251 runs, but notes he returned to play a crucial part in the final four Tests of that series which helped him form a more conciliatory view of the selection snub.

He also recognises the addition of all-rounder Cameron Green to Australia's line-up since their previous Ashes sojourn has further broadened the available seam options and helps the frontline pacemen accept that they may have to occasionally bide their time during packed-schedule series.

"I think having those options helps that mindset," Hazlewood said in Birmingham.

"No doubt you still want to play every game and it’s hard to sit on the sidelines and watch, there's no shying away from that.

"But potentially if you bowl back-to-back Tests, and you bowl 50 overs in each Test and you’ve got someone like Boland, Starc or myself on the bench, fresh ready to go ready for the next Test, it makes those conversations a little bit easier.

"And the guys are a little bit more open to it to create that longevity.

"Perhaps the all-format guys (himself, Cummins and Starc) are more open to it than others."

Despite missing the cut when Australia last visited the venue considered England's men's Test stronghold, Hazlewood does not feel he has a point to prove heading into what looms as his final Ashes campaign in the UK.

After suffering a series of injuries in recent years, the NSW quick claims he felt that additional motivation when he returned to Australia's line-up for the final Test of the previous home summer against South Africa following another lengthy lay-off.

But coming back to England affords him a level of reassurance that only helps advance his case for inclusion in the upcoming series opener.

From the time he made his Test debut as a 23-year-old in 2014, fast-bowling judges as shrewd as ex-Australia greats Dennis Lillee and Craig McDermott forecast Hazlewood's action and accuracy would make him a potent force in English conditions.

Despite struggling for consistency in his maiden Ashes campaign in the UK in 2015, Hazlewood's 36 Test wickets on England's turf have come at an average of 23.58 and the rate of a breakthrough every 45.46 deliveries.

Among all visiting bowlers to have claimed 30 Test scalps or more in the UK, only five boast a better strike rate – among them Australia trio Glenn McGrath (39.87), Terry Alderman (42.96) and Fred 'The Demon' Spofforth (44.82) – while Hazlewood surpasses Lillee (50.16) and Shane Warne (52.33).

Hazlewood admits he loves bowling with the Dukes ball and feels somewhat aggrieved by claims made in the wake of Australia's 2015 Ashes defeat – where he lost his place in the team for the final Test, albeit amid claims he was suffering injury "niggles" – about his performances in that series.

"I keep looking back at that tour, and my figures weren't too bad," he told cricket.com.au recently.

"I felt it was almost like I couldn't bowl a hoop down a hill, the way people were saying stuff but my numbers were pretty good in an attack that was quite tough to bowl in to be honest, with both Mitches – Johnson was a bit off, and Starc was still quite young as well.

"So it was about me having to be consistent, and stop the scoring as well as try to take wickets which, on reflection, was a tough position to be in."

In more recent times, the scepticism surrounding Hazlewood has centred on his durability given he missed most of the 2020-21 homes Ashes summer after straining his side in the opening Test at the Gabba, and played just two Tests last season having succumbed to the same problem against West Indies at Perth.

But while side strains are a curse for fast bowlers because they historically take so long to heal, Hazlewood takes solace in knowing his issue is subtly different to most similar maladies suffered by fellow quicks.

In his case, the injury is not the result of a sudden tear that immediately forces a bowler from the field but rather the result of having a disparity in the space between hip and rib cage on his right and left sides, with the gap significantly smaller on his left.

That results in regular contact between the two bone surfaces when bowling.

"It's just that rib and hip hitting a lot of the time, and over time it just keeps going and keeps going until there's finally a little nick in the muscle," he said.

"So they're quite frustrating, but we've come up with a few ideas to try and get around that hopefully."

One measure is to consciously maintain a uniform bowling action, which Hazlewood admits will be easier to achieve in Test matches under English conditions rather than having to constantly strive for reverse swing as is the case in Australia and India, or keep switching between myriad variations as is required in T20 cricket.

"And also a lot of physio work, keeping that range as much as I can and through a bit of different strength work in the gym," he said.

"I'm not the most flexible guy, so it's just keep working on that in the upper thoracic area and if we tick all those boxes, it gives me the best chance to avoid that one."

As for the Achilles problem that flared in the aftermath of Australia's failed last-day victory push against South Africa at the SCG in January, and then returned in India a month later, Hazlewood concedes that was due to his desire to get back and playing sooner than was wise.

"I just didn't really get a good chance to get it right," he said.

"I probably just kept pushing, thinking early on 'this is gonna come good'.

"I've had it before on the other leg and that's what happened but this, being a more severe case, I should have just given it the time straight away and it would have been a three- or four-week injury.

"Then I would have been back playing and missed a lot less cricket."

Hazlewood's desire to play as much international cricket as his body will allow is understandable given he was not considered worthy of a regular place in Australia's T20 outfit for the first six or seven years of his international career.

That changed in the lead up to the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE when Hazlewood emerged as one of the world's foremost short-form bowlers, and was then integral to Australia's breakthrough title win.

It also led to him landing a $1.4m IPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022, and another deal to play with that franchise in the IPL season just gone.

But Australia's top-ranked T20I bowler – and number three in the world behind Afghanistan pair Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi – admits being an all-format fast bowler invariably means sporadic stints on the sidelines to avoid long-term injury issues.

"I don't think it's physically possible to play every game of all formats," Hazlewood said.

"There's a time where you're going to have to sit down and get back in the gym and repair your body by having that time off.

"When that is, that becomes the question.

"At different times there's some bigger tournaments than others, and you've just got to maybe make the choice of missing a tour here and there to be right for the other ones.

"In saying that, you might have missed one or two games and someone comes through and blitzes it, and puts you back on the bench.

"But I think missing one or two games here and there is a lot better than missing three or four months through injury."

