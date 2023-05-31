ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Hazlewood back bowling, but reveals T20 factor in setback

Star paceman resigned to likelihood of pace rotation after his side 'jammed up' due to short-form variations

Louis Cameron in London

31 May 2023, 09:12 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo