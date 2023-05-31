Hazlewood back bowling, but reveals T20 factor in setback

'The Oval is a nice place to bat': Smith's WTC final preview

The dynamism required by Josh Hazlewood to bowl in his Indian Premier League return was the main factor in his latest injury setback, the fast bowler revealed, as Australia's pace battery prepares to be rotated through their busy six-Test tour of the United Kingdom.

Hazlewood bowled at close to full pace on Tuesday at Formby Cricket Club near Liverpool, where the Test squad is easing itself into a jam-packed eight weeks ahead, but the right-armer remains under a cloud to play in the World Test Championship final.

Josh Hazlewood getting into the groove ahead of the #WTC23 Final 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FCQGD6FjXv — ICC (@ICC) May 30, 2023

The 32-year-old joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for the latter part of the IPL after a four-month absence due to an Achilles issue with a plan to gradually build up his bowling workloads ahead of the WTC final and Ashes series.

But he played just three matches before flying back to Australia with concerns over his side.

While he has since resumed high-intensity bowling, picking him to face India at The Oval next week shapes as a risk considering he has missed seven of Australia's last 10 home Tests due to side injuries in addition to the Achilles complaint that ruled him out of the India tour earlier this year.

"In T20 you are bowling a lot of various different balls every over – a wide yorker to a bouncer to a slower ball, and it (his side) just got jammed up a little bit and a bit of scar tissue from previous injuries flared up," Hazlewood told the International Cricket Council.

"It calmed down pretty quickly. I had a week off, I didn't quite get back to going 100 per cent at IPL, but the last few bowls have been good and I have been building up nicely.

"My fitness is pretty good. It is just a matter of ticking off every session from here until that (WTC final) date basically."

Hazlewood was a major weapon during Australia's last Test tour of England, snaring 20 wickets at 21.85 during the 2019 Ashes.

Hazlewood played three IPL matches before returning home due to side soreness // Getty

But Scott Boland, the only other paceman in Australia's WTC final squad named last week and the likely third quick behind captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc if Hazlewood misses, has been tipped to be handful in English conditions on his maiden Test tour to the UK.

Michael Neser (Glamorgan) and Sean Abbott (Surrey), who are not in the WTC final or Ashes squad but will put county duties on hold as they train with the Australians in the lead-up to their clash with India, could also feature over the coming weeks.

"If you asked that question three years ago I probably would have said I would have liked to play all six Tests, but it is just different now," said Hazlewood, who has played in eight of Australia's last 10 Tests in the UK.

"It is just so tightly consumed together now and coming off not an ideal build up it is getting there now.

"But we have got enough quicks here and a couple of others playing county cricket to cover all bases. Pat is perhaps looking at (playing) all six potentially depending how much we bowl in each so you play it by ear a little bit. It is such a dense schedule, it is tough."

Like Hazlewood, Cameron Green's lead-in for an era-defining eight weeks for Australia's men's side has also been compromised by the IPL.

After going deeper into the tournament than any his Test teammates, the Mumbai Indians allrounder flew home to Perth for a quick pit-stop before he links up with the squad later this week in London.

India have an even larger contingent arriving late into the UK. Four of their WTC final squad, including the IPL final hero Ravindra Jadeja who decimated Australia during their Test series earlier this year, are still yet to arrive after the bulk of the squad travelled last week

Having spent recent days in northern England playing golf and attending the English Premier League, Australia will ramp up their preparation for WTC final and five-Test Ashes series at Beckenham in London's southeast from Thursday.

World Test Championship Final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

