Hazlewood's Test bid to begin after four-month absence

Injury-plagued quick in line for IPL return to mark first steps towards proving fitness for World Test Championship final and Ashes tilts

Louis Cameron

28 April 2023, 05:38 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

