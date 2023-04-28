Hazlewood's Test bid to begin after four-month absence

Josh Hazlewood will commence his bid to prove his fitness for Australia's six-Test tour of England next week, with the paceman to play his first competitive matches in four months.

Hazlewood looks set to return to the bowling crease for his Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore for their match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday evening (Tuesday morning AEDT).

The injury-plagued paceman has not featured in any format since hurting his Achilles during the SCG Test in January, but is eager to get his body in shape for six Tests in eight weeks beginning with the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval from June 7.

Cricket Australia medical staff have monitored Hazlewood's recovery since he linked up with RCB earlier this month. Pending a successful final training run before the match in Lucknow, he is expected to be cleared to play.

Hazlewood, who took 20 wickets at 21.85 in four Tests during the last Ashes tour in 2019, was one of only four specialist pacemen named in the Aussies' squad for the first half of their UK campaign.

The 32-year-old has only featured in 11 of Australia's past 28 Tests since that 2019 Ashes campaign, having also battled hamstring and side injuries. The fact he has been no less potent with the ball than usual over that period, snaring 38 victims at 22.26, has only added to the frustration.

He was initially selected for the four-Test tour of India but departed the series midway through having failed to overcome his nagging Achilles complaint.

Hazlewood recently flagged a new approach to preparing himself for Test series while playing in limited-overs tournaments that has a greater focus on building up his red-ball bowling loads.

"I've chatted with guys at Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW … to get a plan together. It's probably about short-term loss versus long-term gain a lot of the time," Hazlewood said in February, reiterating that Test cricket remains his top priority despite his T20 success in recent years.

"You've got a T20 World Cup or an IPL or a one-day series, it's about still ticking those boxes off the field to be ready to go for a Test series.

"It might hurt that particular series, or you might not be 100 per cent but in the long term you might be better placed for an Ashes or a home Test summer. It's just about summing up what's right and how much you can do."

RCB have six more regular season matches and currently sit fifth on the IPL standings following a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week.

The top four IPL teams qualify for the playoffs, with the BCCI confirming this week the final would be played in Ahmedabad on May 28, 10 days before the WTC final.

Selection chief George Bailey has suggested the back-half of the IPL will allow Hazlewood, who is on a A$1.44m deal with the franchise, to gradually ramp up his bowling workloads.

"He's reasonably experienced, and he's very professional so he knows exactly what and where he'll need to be to be at his best for the Ashes," said Bailey.

"We're in constant communication, as we are with all of the players around that, so he'll be building and in some ways that smaller workload – through four-over bursts in the IPL – might be a nice build for him."

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000), Riley Meredith ($272,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale