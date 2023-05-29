ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Hazlewood in as Aussies trim WTC final squad

Pace bowler included alongside Marcus Harris as Australia's 15-man group readies itself for a London-based showdown with India

AAP

29 May 2023, 06:52 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo