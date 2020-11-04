Vodafone Test Series v India

'One big day': Hazlewood confident in Test prep

Aussie paceman explains how he can work with whatever the hectic summer schedule throws at him as a date with India draws near

Sam Ferris

4 November 2020, 12:11 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo