Hazlewood injury puts Boland in frame for overseas debut

Scott Boland is in prime position to play his first Test abroad with Josh Hazlewood’s latest injury set to leave Australia a third fast bowler down for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Nagpur starting Thursday.

Hazlewood confirmed a left Achilles niggle caused in part by damp run-ups at the SCG for last month's Test against South Africa last month will see him miss at least the first of this four-Test tour of India.

The 32-year-old joins pace partner Mitchell Starc (certain to miss the first Test with a finger complaint) and allrounder Cameron Green (unlikely to bowl until the second Test, also due to an injured finger) on the casualty ward.

Cameron Green at training on Sunday // cricket.com.au

The tight three-day turnaround between the first two Tests could mean Hazlewood is also pushing time to be fit for the second match in Delhi.

It means Boland, whose six Tests have all come in Australia, should have the inside running to partner Pat Cummins in Nagpur. Uncapped speedster Lance Morris is the other pace option, and the visitors have not ruled out playing three quicks.

Boland and Cummins took the new ball during match-simulation drills at Alur on Sunday, the final day of Australia's training camp before they fly to Nagpur.

Scott Boland chats with Pat Cummins on Sunday // cricket.com.au

"Scotty has bowled plenty at the MCG when it was a flat wicket, it probably wasn't swinging or reverse swinging so he knows how to work hard for a long period of time," Hazlewood said of the Victorian with a Test bowling average of 12.21.

"You've got Lance Morris who has worked hard on reverse swing for the last month and then a nice lead-in here with a few sessions.

"The guys are excited first of all to play in the subcontinent, they both haven’t yet, but they're very well qualified to do so."

Hazlewood has been a notable absentee from the bowling crease during the sessions on the outskirts of Bangalore and says he will only resume bowling two days before the Nagpur Test.

The right-armer, who has missed time with side strains over the past two home Test summers, said soggy patches of the SCG outfield where bowlers jumped from in the Test against the Proteas had aggravated his latest injury.

Hazlewood looks on at training // cricket.com.au

"It’s still lingering from the (Sydney) Test match," Hazlewood said of his injury.

"We obviously bowled after a lot of rain and the jump-offs were quite soft where we were taking off from, and they ended up replacing them as well.

"It sort of worked to a degree, but just that extra load jumping off a soft ground to bowl and again first Test match (back from injury) your body is not used to that sort of workload as well.

"I was bowling a fair bit leading into the (India) tour at home and sort of just pushing up against it. It probably wasn’t recovering as well as I would have liked between each session.

"So thought we’d give it a few days here straight of the bat and try and get over the hump and have a bowl from Tuesday and hope it goes well."

Hazlewood admitted frustration at his latest injury given he has now featured in only four Tests over the past two years.

That has come as his skills in the white-ball formats have flourished and seen him become one of the world's most in-demand T20 bowlers.

But Hazlewood insists Test cricket remains his No.1 priority, especially given the magnitude of upcoming series in India and England, as well Australia's likely involvement in the World Test Championship final in June.

What may change however is how he manages his body during white-ball series in the future.

"As fun as T20 is and as lucrative as it is, I find it still plays second fiddle to Test cricket," said Hazlewood.

"This series, Ashes series, home summers are what you play cricket for. I don't think that will ever change.

"I've chatted with guys at Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW … to get a plan together (to manage his body). It's probably about short-term loss versus long-term gain a lot of the time.

"You've got a T20 World Cup or an IPL or a one-day series, it's about still ticking those boxes off the field to be ready to go for a Test series.

"It might hurt that particular series, or you might not be 100 per cent but in the long term you might be better place for an Ashes or a home Test summer. It's just about summing up what's right and how much you can do."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: First Test, Nagpur, 3pm AEDT

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav