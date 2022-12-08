Hazlewood's early-summer strain sees history repeat

Josh Hazlewood will be desperate to avoid injury derailing another summer after it was revealed the fast bowler has emerged from the opening Test of Australia's home season with a side strain for the second time in 12 months.

Hazlewood suffered the blow to his left side after sending down 43 overs in the first NRMA Insurance Test against West Indies in Perth last week, ruling him out of the day-night clash in Adelaide that got underway on Thursday.

It's worryingly similar to how he started last summer, when he hurt his side in the opening Test at the Gabba and then missed the next four Ashes games against England.

Hazlewood missed four of five Ashes Tests last summer // Getty

Hazlewood cut a disconsolate figure before play on Thursday but Australia are believed to be hopeful he could return for the Gabba Test against South Africa that starts on December 17.

But the all-format quick will know too well how the recovery from a side strain can blow out given how last season's Ashes panned out.

Test captain Pat Cummins, who is also missing the ongoing Adelaide Test due to injury, confirmed on Channel Seven that his pace partner had suffered a “low-level side strain”.

"He's understandably flat," Cummins said. "He was a little bit sore after the last Test match. He had a bowl in the nets yesterday to prove his fitness and he was a bit sorer than we all hoped."

Pat Cummins updates us on Josh Hazlewood's 'low-level strain in his side' #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/n8WjZ0EcoM — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 8, 2022

Speaking later on Fox Cricket, Cummins added: "He went for a scan this morning. He's got a very minor left side strain. Hopefully it's quite different to the one last year, so we'll manage him over the next little bit."

Scott Boland and Michael Neser have been drafted in to replace Cummins and Hazlewood in Adelaide, and could again be required if the pair do not recover in time for the Brisbane Test.

Speedster Lance Morris, the Marsh Sheffield Shield's leading wicket taker this season, is also in the Test squad. Mark Steketee and Sean Abbott would likely be front of the queue if further fast-bowling reinforcements are required.

Hazlewood has now featured in just two of Australia's last 10 Tests.

Khawaja passes 1000 runs to continue incredible 2022

The injury that curtailed his involvement in last summer's home series was unusual given he had hopes of playing each subsequent Test after suffering it.

"That carrot was dangling there throughout the whole summer," Hazlewood told cricket.com.au earlier this year.

"If I'd had a normal (side strain), a big injury and you know you're going to be out, then you can deal with it all at once. But it just kept teasing, kept teasing, I might be able to play this one, I might be able to play that one.

"I've certainly had a typical side strain, where you tear your oblique (muscle), you can't bowl another ball and are out for at least six or seven weeks.

"This one was different … the strength came back really quickly, and I could do a lot of things in the gym. It was just bowling, that dynamic movement, that caused a bit of grief. It was an unusual one."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 164 runs

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

Buy #AUSvWI Test tickets here