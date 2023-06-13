Men's Ashes 2023

Hazlewood surprised by England’s ‘fast, flat’ directive

The Aussie quick said “we've seen the results” when England come to Australia on harder and faster surfaces

AAP

13 June 2023, 07:14 PM AEST

