KFC BBL|09
Hazlewood eyes ODIs after doubling career T20 run tally
Paceman who had never hit a boundary before his match-winning T20 cameo heads to India for ODI tour hoping he never has to bat in the BBL again
Louis Cameron at the Adelaide Oval
9 January 2020, 08:31 AM AEST
Birthday boy Josh Hazlewood wants to remind the world of his white-ball bowling skills, but the towering paceman signed off from a rare KFC BBL stint with career-best cameo with the bat.
With 11 required from as many balls, Hazlewood scored more runs from the ensuing three deliveries than he had previously in his entire T20 career (which spans more than a decade), cracking death-bowling expert Peter Siddle for a trio of boundaries to cap a thrilling two-wicket win.
A deft ramp over third man was followed by a streaky outside edge, before the left-hander sealed the Sydney Sixers victory with a textbook cover drive.
Before Wednesday, Hazlewood had never hit a boundary before in T20 cricket.
Now the paceman, whose 29th birthday coincided with his final BBL game before heading off to India with Australia's ODI squad, hopes he never has to pull the pads on again in the competition.
"I was just trying to get bat on ball and get Birdy (fellow tail-ender Jackson Bird) back on strike to be honest," laughed Hazlewood.
"I got lucky with a few to the short boundary. We fluked that one I think … We're getting the knack of winning those close games.
"I usually play that one (the ramp) off the quicks actually, I get out of the way first and if I see it all right I throw the bat at it. Hopefully I don't have to bat again in the Big Bash."
Hazlewood's two-game mid-season BBL spell (both victories) only came about after he injured his hamstring during the first Domain Test against New Zealand last month.
But the right-armer believes his subsequent return via the BBL following a six-year absence from the competition may have in fact been a blessing in disguise.
Hazlewood's status as a mainstay in the Test side has made it difficult for him to devote the necessary time to the different skills required for T20 cricket, which has changed immeasurably in the four years since he last played the format internationally during the 2016 World T20.
It's a fate that has at times also befallen pace partners Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, who will head to India with Hazlewood on Thursday for the three-game ODI tour only days after playing the last of five Tests during the home summer.
"It's just having those time to work on those variations," said Hazlewood.
"We often face what Patty and Starcy are going to face, coming straight from red-ball cricket into white-ball cricket and maybe not have as much time to work on those variations and yorkers and those kind of things.
"It could be a blessing in disguise for this tour having these couple of (BBL) games."
Hazlewood suffered an untimely injury last year to end his hopes of helping Australia defend the World Cup crown he helped them regain four years earlier at the MCG.
But limited-overs captain Aaron Finch says his pinpoint accuracy and ability to hit a consistent line and length, skills sometimes viewed as secondary requirements to out-and-out pace and unpredictability in white-ball cricket, will be a boon for Australia's 50-over side.
"The great thing about him is how consistent he is," Finch said of Hazlewood this week.
"When he first came into the Australian cricket team in Test cricket, people said he couldn't make it as a one-day or a T20 bowler because he's too consistent.
"But he's hard to hit and people have found him hard to hit for 10 years now. That's a great asset to bring back into the squad, someone who's so accurate.
"His form before he got injured was really good too in all forms of the game."
Hazlewood will make his Indian Premier League debut after being picked up the Chennai Super Kings for $AUD 408,000 and is eager to play as much limited-overs cricket as he can as he pushes for a berth at next summer's T20 World Cup.
But he knows he faces stiff competition.
"(My limited-overs) record is pretty good, it's just about getting that consistent white-ball cricket, whether it's one-day or T20. We've got a few tours coming so hopefully I can put a few games together," said Hazlewood.
"(Cummins and Starc) have played all three formats for quite a while and I've in and out of the white-ball stuff.
"There's some quality bowlers – Kane Richardson and Jhye Richardson have been doing a quality job, we've got (Nathan) Coulter-Nile there, so there's some great depth.
"There's a lot of quicks doing good things."
Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020
Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa
India squad: TBC
First ODI: January 14, Mumbai (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)
Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)
Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)