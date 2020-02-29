'Realistic' Hazlewood admits World Cup dream unlikely

Paceman Josh Hazlewood concedes he "may have missed the boat" for selection at this year's T20 World Cup, but his absence from the national side is set to benefit NSW in their quest for domestic silverware this season.

Hazlewood has been a notable absentee from Australia's T20 team for the past four years but has thrown himself into both the KFC BBL and Indian Premier League this year in the hope of proving himself ahead of the World Cup.

But despite showing impressive form for Sydney Sixers in their recent title-winning run, Hazlewood admits the recent dominance of Australia in T20 cricket means it's unlikely he'll be able to force his way back into the side in time.

"The team is settled now, and I may have missed the boat," he told cricket.com.au in Cape Town ahead of the start of Australia's ODI series against South Africa.

"When the team's winning every series and pretty much every game, and particularly the bowlers are doing such a great job, it's going to be tough.

"It'll probably take an injury or two to get an opportunity. That's the realistic way of looking at it."

But Australia's loss will be NSW's gain, with the right-armer's expected absence from the short T20 tour of New Zealand in late March to free him up to play in the final of the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

The Blues are all but assured of a spot in the final on March 27-31 and Hazlewood says he will miss the start of the IPL with Chennai Super Kings in order to help his state win the Shield title for the first time since 2014, when he took 6-50 in the final against Western Australia.

"There's a little gap there after the ODIs against New Zealand (on March 13-20) so I'd love to play," he said.

"I'd miss the first one or two games (of the IPL), definitely the first one (on March 29). There's no issues there, Chennai have got plenty of overseas players there to cover it

"A Shield final will be great to play in. (Winning in 2014) is certainly a highlight. It gives you bragging rights on the team bus over the next 12 months.

"The Vics have always been up and about after they win finals, so it'd be good to be a part of another one."

Before his recent stint with the Sixers, Hazlewood hadn't played a T20 at any level in almost four years due to his focus on Test and one-day cricket.

The paceman has at times been forced to watch Australia's T20 side from abroad, when bizarre scheduling clashes has led to the 20-over and the Test squads being in different countries at the same time.

It's meant that once Australia adopted a renewed focus on the shortest format leading into a home World Cup, Hazlewood was on the back foot as he aimed to prove his worth as a T20 bowler.

"There were times when we were part of the Test team and watching Australia play a T20 on TV," he said.

"I think when it's like that, T20s felt a little bit insignificant and it didn't quite feel like the Australian team was playing. But now it's a little bit different.

"The years of guys playing the Big Bash, those guys have been given the first opportunity, which is fair enough. They'd played the format for the last few years and I haven't played much at all.

"Being a T20 World Cup year, that's the reason why I went back in the Big Bash and put myself in the IPL auction, just to get some opportunities."

For now, Hazlewood's focus is on retaining his spot in Australia's one-day side having missed last year's World Cup and been overlooked for the first two games of last month's series in India.

The next 50-over World Cup is three years away, but Hazlewood says such a long wait can help him re-focus on doing what he does best – take wickets.

"Sometimes if there is a World Cup within the year, that's your main focus and you forget about the day-by-day things and your game-by-game things," he said.

"(Now) you're going into every one-day game with that being the only thing you're thinking about. That game, that series, winning that game and not looking too far ahead.

"Whatever motivates you, but I think it's a good and a bad thing."

The first ODI against the Proteas is in Paarl on Saturday before matches in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom next week.

