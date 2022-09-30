Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Test-starved Hazlewood eager for red-ball return

Having played just two of Australia's last 10 Tests, the fast bowler has one eye on the Test summer

Louis Cameron

30 September 2022, 03:46 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo