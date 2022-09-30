Test-starved Hazlewood eager for red-ball return

Test-starved paceman Josh Hazlewood is quietly craving a return to the whites following the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Awaiting Australia after their T20 title defence on home soil are five NRMA Insurance Tests against West Indies and South Africa, which mark the first of four home summers that will feature the new men's Test naming rights partner.

The men's team's transformation from T20 flops to defending world champions is no better reflected than the vast improvement in Hazlewood's short-form prowess.

But the 31-year-old's rise to becoming the ICC's No.1 ranked T20 bowler has come, perhaps coincidentally, with him featuring in just two of Australia's last 10 Tests since January last year.

Injury limited him to a solitary match during last summer's Ashes, while Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have been preferred as pace options on the subcontinent.

Cameron Green's emergence as a legitimate allrounder has also made the prospect of playing just two specialist quicks more palatable.

Hazlewood, Ellyse Perry and Pat Cummins at today's announcement // Getty

"I'm actually really looking forward to the red-ball stuff coming up," Hazlewood, whose 215 Test victims have come at 25.92, said at today's NRMA-CA partnership launch in Sydney.

"I haven't played a great deal the last few years, which has been a little bit disappointing.

"But I'm really looking forward to the Test summer."

Bowlers mostly went the journey during Australia's 1-2 series defeat on their whirlwind T20 trip to India, with none of the fast bowlers (minimum five overs) keeping an economy rate below 10.

Hazlewood admitted their death bowling could be improved, but pointed out bigger boundaries and quicker pitches down under will play into their hands for the first men's T20 showpiece event held in Australia.

"It was a great test to see where we're at. A number of guys got to bowl the end against probably the best hitters in the game on the fattest wickets and smallest boundaries," he said.

"There's always stuff to work on – what fields you want at certain times, what balls you're bowling, how you're sequencing it.

"But there's no (better) practice than that and we will be better off for the run.

"T20 in Australia is probably better for the bowlers in a lot of regards. The fields are bigger, wickets might have a bit more pace … you can use those big boundaries to your advantage."

Australia have five further T20s at home to tune up for the World Cup, with a two-game series against West Indies beginning next week on the Gold Coast before a further three matches against England.

Aaron Finch's men then begin their campaign at the SCG with a rematch of last year's World Cup final against New Zealand.

Having seen heavily-fancied India go crashing out of that tournament in the UAE after losing their first match, the Aussies are determined to be in top shape for the start of this year's event.

"We were very close to losing against South Africa the first game (in the UAE last year)," said Hazlewood.

"It's very cut-throat and it probably adds to the excitement from ball one that it's game on and there's no warm ups.

"There's probably an extra level intensity for the tournament."