Australia v England ODIs - Men

Hazlewood thrives in ‘nerve-wracking’ captaincy debut

Handed captaincy duties after Pat Cummins was rested, the quick pulled the right reins on several occasions in a convincing Australian win

Josh Schonafinger at the SCG

19 November 2022, 11:43 PM AEST

@joshschon

