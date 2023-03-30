IPL 2023

Hazlewood to miss IPL start, Maxwell uncertain for opener

Josh Hazlewood's recovery from an Achilles complaint will keep him at home as the IPL begins this weekend

Dave Middleton

30 March 2023, 01:05 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

