ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Inglis suffers bizarre injury on golf course

Unusual incident turned relaxing day on the fairways into minor medical emergency after back-up keeper’s golf club snapped clean in his hand

Louis Cameron in Sydney

19 October 2022, 04:50 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo