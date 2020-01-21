'Short, fat, but what a bat!' Inglis earns cheeky praise

Inglis injects drive to Perth innings with powerful fifty

Perth Scorchers import Liam Livingstone believes his in-form opening partner Josh Inglis is destined for higher honours, though the Englishman also snuck in a cheeky dig at his teammate after their eight-wicket win over Sydney Thunder at Optus Stadium on Monday night.

As Livingstone (78) and Inglis (58) combined for their third triple-figure partnership of BBL|09, their on-field chemistry and understanding of each other's games appeared to be sky high.

The destructive pair put on 136 runs for the first wicket in a brutal display of power hitting, but it quickly became evident post-match that Livingstone thinks more of Inglis' on-field ability than he does of his appearance.

Asked to describe what the 24-year-old was like, the Englishman was quick off the mark.

"I don't know – he's just a short, fat opening batter isn't he?"

Livingstone went on to give a little more credit to his fellow English-born opener, drawing favourable parallels between Inglis' technique and that of former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

"I know a lot of people have said he's a little bit like (Brendon) McCullum," he said.

"I think he's got a bit more touch about him, but he's an unbelievable player to open the batting with.

"He hits it in areas I don't and when you have someone who's a little bit different to you, the bowlers have to change their lengths that they bowl.

"It gives you half a chance that if they miss, you can get off to a flyer and we have done that in a couple of games."

Aside from the friendly fire over Inglis' physique, Livingstone was full of praise for his partner, who has enjoyed a breakout Big Bash season with 382 runs at a damaging strike-rate of 155.

"He's as good as I've seen – being able to hit gaps in the power play is a very good skill," Livingstone said.

"You can't really bowl at him – especially here (Optus Stadium) – he uses the pace so well, and for a young kid he's very talented.

"I don't see why he won't be playing for Australia whether it be six months or two years; whenever it is, I'm sure he'll play for Australia."

For the first time in BBL|09, the Scorchers will play back-to-back games at Perth Stadium when they host the Strikers on Friday night.

The break in travel means a rare four-day period without a flight, and Livingstone didn't miss the chance to poke fun at the situation.

"I'm going to miss the airports to be fair, I don't think I've had two or three days without one," Livingstone quipped.

"Not really going to know what to do with myself with two days off!

"It's obviously nice to be able to chill out for a little bit, we've had a pretty tough schedule so it's nice we're still in the mix and hopefully we can get another win here on Friday night (against the Strikers).

"That'll put us in a great position going into the final game (against the Thunder)."