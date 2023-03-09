Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Game time bringing results for versatile Inglis

He scored his maiden List A century opening the batting in the Marsh Cup final but Josh Inglis says he'd bat anywhere the team needs to play for Australia

Jack Paynter in Perth

9 March 2023, 03:18 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo