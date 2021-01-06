Scorchers' Inglis thanks Voges for technical fix

Perth Scorchers batsman Josh Inglis says he was able to escape his mini form slump thanks to coach Adam Voges picking up on a technical issue.

Inglis was in hot form during the first few rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season, but he was in danger of being dropped from the Scorchers' side after starting the KFC BBL campaign with scores of 9, 7, 4, and 16.

The 25-year-old has hit back strongly in his past two innings, posting unbeaten knocks of 44 and 72 to lead the team to wins over the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.

Inglis, Munro combine for sizzling century stand

Voges himself was under the pump as early last week, but his ability to help Inglis turn around his form in such a short space of time is further evidence of his value to the Scorchers.

"Voges just picked up on something technically that I hadn't been doing, but that I was doing in the Shield stuff earlier in the season," said Inglis, who has cracked two Shield tons and a half-century this summer.

"It was just a bit of movement in my hands and my feet, just in my stance while I'm waiting to face up.

"Something as little as that has made a huge difference.

"It's great he picked up on that, and that's just clicked again into my game, so I'm feeling really confident."

The Scorchers can rise to equal fifth with a win over the ladder-leading Sydney Sixers at Optus Stadium on Wednesday.

West Australian Josh Philippe looms as the Scorchers' biggest hurdle, with the 23-year-old posting scores of 48, 48, and 41 in his past three innings for the Sixers.