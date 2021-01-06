KFC BBL|10

Scorchers' Inglis thanks Voges for technical fix

The Perth Scorchers are riding a two-game winning streak, and the astuteness of coach Adam Voges has played a key role

AAP

6 January 2021, 11:15 AM AEST

