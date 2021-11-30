Vodafone Men's Ashes

Inglis heads home as selectors mull keeping call

Australia is edging closer to locking in an XI for the first Ashes Test, but wet weather is set to ruin a planned intra-squad game in Brisbane

AAP

30 November 2021, 07:06 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo