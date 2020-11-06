Former Heat duo link up with Melbourne Renegades

Former Brisbane Heat pair Josh Lalor and Jack Prestwidge have signed on with the Melbourne Renegades for BBL|10.

The duo are set to boost the Renegades’ pace stocks, while Prestwidge is also a capable middle-order batsman as the club looks to rebound from last summer’s last-placed finish.

The Renegades, who won the BBL|08 title before claiming just three wins last season, have one spot left on their roster for an overseas player after this week locking in their newest recruits.

“Josh brings plenty of experience and rounds off our group of quicks really well,” Renegades Coach Michael Klinger said.

“I was keen to add a left-arm bowler to our squad. He can swing the ball, take early wickets, he’s got a good change of pace and he bowls really well at the death.

“Jack is one of the most exciting young allrounders in Australia, especially in short-form cricket. He bowls with good speed, can bowl up front with the new ball and can bowl at the death.

“With the bat he can provide some good hitting late in the innings and together with Will Sutherland we have two very exciting allrounders, not only for this season but into the future.”

Lalor has made 48 BBL appearances in the past five years for Brisbane Heat, grabbing 53 wickets with a best return of 5-26 against the Sydney Sixers in BBL|08, while he also snared a hat-trick against Perth Scorchers in the same season.

“I’m looking forward to getting around a new environment and continuing to learn and evolve,” Lalor said.

“Playing under Michael Klinger and (Renegades skipper) Aaron Finch is a huge carrot. They’re two guys I have never worked with before but have had so much success, that’s exciting and I look forward to doing what I can to contribute.

“There is a great mix of world-class talent and raw ability in this bowling group. I’ll fit in somewhere in the middle learning from Kane Richardson and James Pattinson and passing on knowledge to others where I can.”

Prestwidge played 10 matches for the Heat, taking nine wickets at 20 apiece, while he has had limited opportunities with the bat in the BBL.

“It has been a big couple of months with the move to Melbourne and I’m really excited about the opportunity at the Renegades,” he said.

“It’s a strong squad and there is plenty of competition for spots but that will bring out the best in each of us and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Three international signings will be able to take the field in a starting XI for the first time this season.

The Renegades have secured veteran South African spinner Imran Tahir and promising Afghan teenager Noor Ahmad.

Tahir’s absence in pre-Christmas fixtures will be filled by Ahmad, while Afghan allrounder Mohammad Nabi has confirmed his return.

Fiery paceman Pattinson’s return from his stint with the Heat was ratified last month after he last played for the club in 2017, while emerging Victoria bowler Mitch Perry has signed on for two seasons.

The Renegades have lost Tom Cooper and Jack Wildermuth to the Heat.

They will open their BBL|10 campaign against Perth Scorchers at Blundstone Arena on December 12.

Renegades squad (to date): Noor Ahmad (AFG), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (AFG), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Imran Tahir (RSA), Beau Webster