KFC BBL|10

Former Heat duo link up with Melbourne Renegades

Josh Lalor and Jack Prestwide the latest signings for the BBL|08 champions with one overseas spot left on roster for BBL|10

Cricket Network

6 November 2020, 04:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo