Aussie middle-order spot looms for Sixers dynamo

Philippe fires in warm-up match ahead of Windies series

Josh Philippe put together the most impressive top-order knock out of Australia's two warm-up games, but last summer's KFC Big Bash player of the tournament is gearing up to bat further down in the coming weeks.

A world away from the Australian pitches he has thrived on for the Sydney Sixers in recent BBL seasons, Philippe adjusted seamlessly with a match-winning 43-ball 67 under lights on a slow St Lucian track during an intra-squad match on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning AEST) ahead of the five-game T20 series against West Indies.

QUICK SINGLE Full scorecard from Australia's second T20 practice match

The 24-year-old was in his familiar role opening the batting, the same spot he finished in during his maiden international series against New Zealand earlier this year.

But with a T20 World Cup on the horizon, Philippe has been told he is likely to bat at five or six against the tournament's reigning champions.

Great to experience the conditions: Philippe

"I was told it's likely it could look like a middle-order role," the Western Australian told cricket.com.au after the intra-squad clash.

"It was nice to get up the top (to open) tonight. It's very familiar for me, I do it in the Big Bash. But if it's a middle-order role, then I'm equipped to do that as well. Whatever the opportunity is, I'll be ready to take it hopefully."

Australia have a host of key batting personnel missing for the upcoming T20s against West Indies in the coming weeks and then Bangladesh next month, with Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner and Marcus Stoinis all missing.

Their returns (which remain up in the air; Smith is battling an elbow complaint, while Stoinis is no certain starter) is expected to create a squeeze for positions when the World Cup rolls around in October.

"It's definitely challenging (getting into Australia's top-order)," said Philippe.

"There's so many top-order batters at the moment. I'm certainly aware the opportunity is probably going to be at five or six, but I'll be ready if it's at the top as well."

QUICK SINGLE From speed to spin, Australia complete T20 transformation

Australia's struggles to find a lower-order finisher have been well-documented.

Philippe batted at three in his first four international T20s in February-March but began his BBL career with the Sixers at six, a role Smith has previously tipped him to be capable of performing on the biggest stage.

"There's not too many players that can come in and go from ball one and get the job done at five and six," Smith told cricket.com.au after the Sixers' BBL09 title. "But last year (in BBL08), Josh was doing it before he went up the top and that shows the sign of a good player."

Speaking on Wednesday, Philippe noted: "I worked my way from six to the top (at the Sixers) and there's no reason why I potentially couldn't do it again (with Australia)".

His inventiveness was on full display in the warm-up game with an eye-catching reverse pull shot off Mitch Marsh, though Philippe explained how finding the boundary can be more difficult without the luxury of facing the new ball.

"When you go out there in the middle you've just got to be super busy early and you've got to be really looking to get a boundary or two early to really kick-start the innings," he said.

"Whereas at the top you can take a little bit more time to read the conditions and set a bit of a platform."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 series (all matches at the Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia)

First T20: July 10, 9.30am AEST (July 9, 7.30pm local)

Second T20: July 11, 9.30am AEST (July 10, 7.30pm local)

Third T20: July 13, 9.30am AEST (July 12, 7.30pm local)

Fourth T20: July 15, 9.30am AEST (July 14, 7.30pm local)

Fifth T20: July 17, 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.