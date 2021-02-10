Big Bash boost accelerates Philippe's ascent

KFC BBL sensation Josh Philippe has pointed to the expansion of Australia’s T20 competition as a key factor in his rapid ascension to the national side.

Philippe is preparing to make his international debut for Australia in their upcoming T20 tour of New Zealand after being crowned the KFC BBL Player of the Tournament this season.

While he has attracted attention by piling on the runs consistently, the Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batter said the chance to play a full home-and-away season – comprising 14 matches for each club – had hastened his development into one of the competition’s most dangerous hitters.

The BBL moved from 40 regular-season games to 56 three years ago, while a top-five finals system has been in place the past two summers.

"The way the game’s evolved … there’s just so many opportunities in T20 cricket to develop earlier," Philippe said on ABC’s Grandstand Cricket Podcast.

"One of the big parts of why my T20 game has grown the last three seasons is because we play 14 games a year and two more with finals, whereas when you go back to state cricket, you play maybe 5-7 one-day games and then you play 10 Shield games."

But while Philippe has made his name in the shortest format, he is keen to avoid being pigeon-holed as a white-ball specialist and determined to thrive in the Marsh Sheffield Shield in a bid to stake his claim as a player capable of earning selection in all three formats.

"I’ve been left out here and there, especially with the Shield games, so I really hope I do get opportunities to develop my red-ball game," he said.

"I do believe it’s there, but I need opportunities to continue to work it out out in the middle because you can train as much as you want in the nets and get fit and get in the gym.

"But the only way you can get better and learn the longer format of the game is actually by playing it more.

"The dream is to potentially be an all-formats player for Australia … so I just hope in the next few years I get some more opportunities at Shield level and try to develop my game there."

But Philippe’s push to establish himself in Western Australia’s Shield side could be delayed by his white-ball commitments.

The supremely talented 23-year-old has been retained by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore for this year’s Indian Premier League tournament, which has been tentatively scheduled to start on April 11.

That is set to clash with the latter stages of the Sheffield Shield and domestic 50-over competitions.

The likes of Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have confronted the same issue, with their IPL and international commitments severely limiting their Shield availability.

Philippe has made 19 first-class appearances for WA, the last coming in March 2020.

But for now, he can look forward to showcasing his skill on the international stage for the first time on February 22 in the first match of Australia’s five-game series against New Zealand.

Philippe has been locked in to bat in the top three after amassing 508 runs in BBL|10 as the Sixers marched to back-to-back titles.

"Finchy (asked) me on the plane … what number I’d like to bat," he said.

"I was kind of like, ‘You’re the captain, I’ll do what I’m told.’

"I hope they just want me to play my own game and whatever number I bat in the order, I’ll just do it to the best of my ability.

"It’s super exciting to know it’s just around the corner."

Australia’s series opener will be staged at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

Qantas T20I tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: TBC

1st T20: February 22, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5pm AEDT

2nd T20: February 25, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 12noon AEDT

3rd T20: March 03, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5pm AEDT

4th T20: March 05, Eden Park, Auckland, 5pm AEDT

5th T20: March 07, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo