KFC BBL|09

Sixers young gun to learn from Alice dismissal

Josh Philippe's dismissal in Alice Springs took the shine off a golden week, but he has been backed to learn from the experience

Martin Smith in Alice Springs

21 December 2019, 08:53 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo