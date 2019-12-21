Sixers young gun to learn from Alice dismissal

After a 72-hour period that saw young gun Josh Philippe take more giant strides on his path to a seemingly inevitable international career, Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques says the 22-year-old will learn a valuable lesson from his dismissal in Alice Springs on Friday.

Philippe has dominated the headlines in the past three days, first for his match-winning innings of 81 in the Sixers’ season opener on Wednesday that had former national selector Mark Waugh declaring he would consider - if he was still in the job - rushing the highly-talented right-hander into national colours this summer.

Just 24 hours later, Philippe learned he will be sharing a dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch at this year’s Indian Premier League after he was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Thursday night’s auction.

And on Friday, after the Philippe had given the Sixers another brisk start in their run chase against the Hobart Hurricanes, former England skipper Michael Vaughan urged Australia’s selectors to draft the youngster into their one-day side as soon as possible.

Australia need to get Josh Philippe involved in the one day arena ASAP !!!! #JustSaying !!! December 20, 2019

But Philippe’s dismissal for 24 and a Sixers collapse of seven wickets in just 20 deliveries that handed the Hurricanes a 25-run win took some shine off what has been a golden week for the Western Australian.

After the Sixers had lost a wicket in each of the previous two overs, Philippe aimed a powerful shot over mid-wicket but only succeeded in offering a tough chance to D’Arcy Short on the leg-side boundary, who dived forward and held a smart catch.

Henriques was reluctant to be too critical of his young player as he tries to encourage and nurture his undoubted natural ability, but added Philippe – much like himself – had to take his share of responsibility for their side’s collapse.

“He falls into the same category as myself today,” said Henriques, who was also caught by Short in the deep just an over before Philippe’s dismissal.

“He probably played a shot that, looking back, considering we’d just lost two (wickets) for five or six (runs), he’d probably want to take that back and build a little bit of a partnership … so he can start batting with that freedom again.

“But at the same time, he’s a guy that you never want to pick at the wings of because he’s got so much of that raw talent, you just want to let him play.”

Philippe’s dismissal today should do little to quell the tide of momentum surrounding the wicketkeeper-batsman, who is looking to build on a breakthrough KFC BBL campaign last summer.

In a cricket.com.au poll of BBL players before the tournament began, 62 per cent nominated Philippe as the best young player in the competition.

In a low scoring game on a tricky Traeger Park pitch – Philippe’s 24 was the second-highest score of the match behind Short’s knock of 51 – rival skipper Ben McDermott knew the wicket of the Sixers’ keeper-batter would be one of the key moments of the match.

“He’s an absolute gun,” McDermott said. “He hits all around the ground.

“We saw how dangerous he was in Sydney (on Wednesday) and he smacked them around again to start off with today. We were lucky to get the breakthrough.”

And Henriques said the chance to play and train alongside the likes of Kohli and de Villiers in the IPL in April will only enhance Philippe’s reputation as a player to watch.

“I think that’s only going to speed up his learning as well,” Henriques said after Philippe was picked up for just $41,000 by RCB.

“He’s a young fella and to play with those guys, two of the world’s best batsmen in the shortest format of the game, he’s going to be just like a sponge over there and learn so much.”