KFC BBL|09

Smith's protege a future Aussie star

Australia may have found Tim Paine's successor's successor, with Steve Smith believes Josh Philippe could represent his country in all three formats

AAP

22 January 2020, 02:40 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo