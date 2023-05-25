England v Ireland Test - Men

Tongue gets England call-up amid quicks' injury concerns

England have added uncapped Worcester seamer Josh Tongue to their squad for the Lord's Test against Ireland and he now has a chance to impress before the Ashes.

PA

25 May 2023, 07:59 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo