England v Ireland Test - Men

Tongue to debut amid England injury woes ahead of Ashes

Josh Tongue will make his England Test debut against Ireland at Lord's, helped by having snapped up the wicket of Steve Smith in county cricket

31 May 2023, 02:10 PM AEST

