England select four-pronged pace attack for Lord's Test

England will go into the second Ashes Test without a frontline spinner after announcing Josh Tongue's inclusion to face Australia at Lord's.

Moeen Ali, who has been battling a calloused spinning finger following his retirement comeback at Edgbaston, has made way for Tongue as the hosts elected to field four specialist seamers on a green pitch at the home of cricket.

Part-timer Joe Root will be England's only slow-bowling option, with the rest of the hosts' XI unchanged from the one that lost to the Aussies by two wickets in the first Test in Birmingham.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Australia are yet to confirm their XI, with Mitchell Starc pushing for inclusion at the expense of either Scott Boland or Josh Hazlewood.

More to come.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood