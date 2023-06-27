Men's Ashes 2023

England select four-pronged pace attack for Lord's Test

Spinner Moeen Ali makes way for seamer Josh Tongue as England name their XI for Lord's Test

Louis Cameron in London

27 June 2023, 07:27 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

