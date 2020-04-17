League of her own: Dooley's isolation games

As sporting events around the world are cancelled and postponed, Josie Dooley has put her creative talents to good use to help fill the void

Laura Jolly

17 April 2020, 10:03 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo